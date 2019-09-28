MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Comparison side by side

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|-0.15
|167.29M
|-0.41
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|33
|-0.49
|12.61M
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and NextCure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MannKind Corporation and NextCure Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|13,904,912,309.87%
|0%
|0%
|NextCure Inc.
|38,050,694.03%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, NextCure Inc. has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and NextCure Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 140.00% for MannKind Corporation with consensus target price of $3. NextCure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.67 consensus target price and a 33.34% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MannKind Corporation looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both MannKind Corporation and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than NextCure Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats NextCure Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
