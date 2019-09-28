MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Comparison side by side

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 -0.15 167.29M -0.41 0.00 NextCure Inc. 33 -0.49 12.61M -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and NextCure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MannKind Corporation and NextCure Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 13,904,912,309.87% 0% 0% NextCure Inc. 38,050,694.03% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, NextCure Inc. has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 140.00% for MannKind Corporation with consensus target price of $3. NextCure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.67 consensus target price and a 33.34% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MannKind Corporation looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than NextCure Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats NextCure Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.