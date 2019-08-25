MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.71 N/A -0.41 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

MannKind Corporation has a 217.14% upside potential and an average target price of $3.33. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 233.33% and its consensus target price is $25.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 33.4%. Insiders owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Competitively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.