MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Comparison side by side

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

MannKind Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 127.27% at a $3 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.