MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Contrasting side by side

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.91 N/A -0.58 0.00 Kamada Ltd. 6 1.91 N/A 0.55 10.60

Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Kamada Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and Kamada Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Kamada Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.33 is MannKind Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 204.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Kamada Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 25.39% respectively. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Kamada Ltd. 2.46% -4.74% 4.56% 7.17% 25.38% 16.6%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Kamada Ltd.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.