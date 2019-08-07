MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparison side by side

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.41 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MannKind Corporation and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MannKind Corporation and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given MannKind Corporation and IMV Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$3.33 is MannKind Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 197.32%. On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 400.00% and its average target price is $11.25. Based on the results given earlier, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.