MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparison side by side

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.89
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Volatility and Risk
MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.29. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has -0.06 beta which makes it 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 205.50%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
