MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparison side by side

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.41 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.29. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has -0.06 beta which makes it 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 205.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.