MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.41 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 323.11 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MannKind Corporation and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CorMedix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.93 beta which makes it 193.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 205.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.