MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Comparison side by side

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 3.84 N/A -0.41 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 191.79 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Clearside Biomedical Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has a consensus target price of $3, and a 150.00% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.