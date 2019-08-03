MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Contrasting side by side

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|5.30
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|29.84
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and BioTime Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and BioTime Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.29 shows that MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BioTime Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. BioTime Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and BioTime Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$3.33 is MannKind Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 182.20%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both MannKind Corporation and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 43.7% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than BioTime Inc.
Summary
BioTime Inc. beats MannKind Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
