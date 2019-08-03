MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Contrasting side by side

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.41 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 29.84 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and BioTime Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BioTime Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. BioTime Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and BioTime Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.33 is MannKind Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 182.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 43.7% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than BioTime Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats MannKind Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.