MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.41 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 86 8.95 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MannKind Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.29 beta means MannKind Corporation’s volatility is 129.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

MannKind Corporation has a 205.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.33. Competitively the average price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, which is potential 49.86% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MannKind Corporation seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.