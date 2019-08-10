MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.85 N/A -0.41 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.12 N/A -3.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

MannKind Corporation’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 208.33% for MannKind Corporation with average target price of $3.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 92.4%. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.