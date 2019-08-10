MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.85
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.12
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Risk & Volatility
MannKind Corporation’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 208.33% for MannKind Corporation with average target price of $3.33.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
MannKind Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 92.4%. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
