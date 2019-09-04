Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.28
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Manning & Napier Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Manning & Napier Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.8% and 0%. 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 14.43% stronger performance.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats on 8 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
