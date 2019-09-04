Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.28 N/A 0.52 24.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Manning & Napier Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manning & Napier Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.8% and 0%. 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 14.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats on 8 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.