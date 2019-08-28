Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.18 N/A 0.21 7.52 State Street Corporation 62 1.58 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Manning & Napier Inc. and State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Manning & Napier Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Manning & Napier Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. State Street Corporation on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Manning & Napier Inc. and State Street Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the average target price of State Street Corporation is $61.83, which is potential 25.16% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year State Street Corporation has weaker performance than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors State Street Corporation beats Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.