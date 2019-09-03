Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.58
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Manning & Napier Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Manning & Napier Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.8% and 22.35%. Insiders held roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend while Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
