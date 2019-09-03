Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.58 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Manning & Napier Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manning & Napier Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.8% and 22.35%. Insiders held roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend while Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.