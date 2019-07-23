Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.16
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|17
|10.20
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Manning & Napier Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares and 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.66%
|-2.95%
|7.41%
|1.51%
|0%
|18.74%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.