Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.25 9.03 OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.20 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Manning & Napier Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares and 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.