Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.16
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.17
|N/A
|0.29
|50.97
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Manning & Napier Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.5% and 16.26%. Insiders held 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.42%
|2.73%
|4.48%
|8.14%
|9.96%
|11.95%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
