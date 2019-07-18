Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.25 9.03 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.17 N/A 0.29 50.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Manning & Napier Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.5% and 16.26%. Insiders held 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.