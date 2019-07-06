Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.25 9.03 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.5% and 17.66%. Insiders owned 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.