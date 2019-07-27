Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

As Asset Management businesses, Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.15 N/A 0.25 9.03 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.93 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares and 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.