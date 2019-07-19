Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.16
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. was more bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
