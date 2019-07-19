Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.25 9.03 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. was more bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.