Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparing side by side

Since Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.21 7.52 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.96 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.