Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Comparison side by side

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.16
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|11
|4.05
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Manning & Napier Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Manning & Napier Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.5% and 10.68% respectively. Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
