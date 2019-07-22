Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Comparison side by side

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.25 9.03 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 11 4.05 N/A 0.79 13.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Manning & Napier Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Manning & Napier Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.5% and 10.68% respectively. Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.