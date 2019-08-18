Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Comparison side by side

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.18 N/A 0.21 7.52 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 59.15 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Manning & Napier Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has 6.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.