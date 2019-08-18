Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Comparison side by side

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.18
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|59.15
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Manning & Napier Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.7%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has 6.8% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
