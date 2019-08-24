Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Comparison side by side

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52 Central Securities Corp. 29 40.01 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manning & Napier Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. About 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend while Central Securities Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats Central Securities Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.