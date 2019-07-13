Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparing side by side

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.18 N/A 0.25 9.03 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Manning & Napier Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.