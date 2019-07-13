Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparing side by side

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.18
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Manning & Napier Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|-1.09%
|-1.58%
|3.41%
|3.51%
|-4.04%
|14.58%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
