Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Comparing side by side

Since Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.20 N/A 0.21 7.52 Ashford Inc. 43 0.31 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and Ashford Inc. Ashford Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Manning & Napier Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ashford Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Manning & Napier Inc. and Ashford Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that Manning & Napier Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Ashford Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Manning & Napier Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Ashford Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Manning & Napier Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ashford Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Manning & Napier Inc. and Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.8% and 20.5% respectively. 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. was less bearish than Ashford Inc.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.