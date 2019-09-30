Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Sivik Global Healthcare Has Cut By $2.15 Million Its Molina Healthcare Com Stk (MOH) Stake

Analysts expect Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. MN’s profit would be $781,038 giving it 9.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 28,568 shares traded. Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) has declined 47.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Appoints Paul J. Battaglia, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Integrates Fi360’s Fiduciary Tool Into Strategies; 22/04/2018 – DJ Manning & Napier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MN); 09/03/2018 – Manning & Napier Short-Interest Ratio Rises 156% to 16 Days; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO BE FILLED BY CHARLES STAMEY; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Office of CEO Responsible for Day-To-Day Management; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Bd Pursuing Appointment of Permanent CEO From Internal, External Candidates; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces the Formation of the Office of the CEO; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q Rev $42.2M

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (MOH) stake by 27.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (MOH)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 40,000 shares with $5.73 million value, down from 55,000 last quarter. Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk now has $6.90B valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 225,459 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Molina Healthcare, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH)

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:SGEN) stake by 25,000 shares to 35,000 valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk (NASDAQ:SAGE) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 17,500 shares. Humana Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HUM) was raised too.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Molina Healthcare has $20000 highest and $130 lowest target. $164.80’s average target is 49.89% above currents $109.95 stock price. Molina Healthcare had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 3 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Lc has invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Boston Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.14% or 18,383 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.09% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 0.35% or 175,326 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co invested in 15,804 shares. Moreover, Tcw Grp Inc has 0.77% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Services Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 24,946 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 5,108 shares. Assetmark reported 13 shares stake. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 20,832 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 5,470 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 106,000 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd. Int holds 1.52 million shares.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.57 million for 10.11 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

More recent Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Manning & Napier reports August AUM of $20.65B – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold Manning & Napier, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 6.97 million shares or 6.34% less from 7.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Lc accumulated 83,476 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 22 shares. Blackrock reported 159,218 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 31,634 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 3,529 shares. New York-based Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Bridgeway Capital reported 533,300 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,502 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 1.22 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Mendon Advisors holds 0.23% or 853,878 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Ptnrs has 0% invested in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $28.59 million. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401 plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $454,580 activity. 27,371 shares were bought by PETTINELLA EDWARD J, worth $50,150. MAYER MARC O had bought 84,960 shares worth $143,880 on Friday, August 2.