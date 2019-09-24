Manning & Napier (MN) to pay $0.02 on Nov 1, 2019; Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Sentiment Is 1.04

Manning & Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) is expected to pay $0.02 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:MN) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Manning & Napier Inc’s current price of $2.02 translates into 0.99% yield. Manning & Napier Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 10,449 shares traded. Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) has declined 47.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Charles Stamey, Jeffrey Coons, and Richard Goldberg Appointed co-CEOs; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Office of CEO Responsible for Day-To-Day Management; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Manning & Napier Short-Interest Ratio Rises 156% to 16 Days; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces the Formation of the Office of the CEO; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY EVP CHARLES STAMEY, PRESIDENT JEFFREY COONS, BOARD MEMBER RICHARD GOLDBERG; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Bd Pursuing Appointment of Permanent CEO From Internal, External Candidates; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – STAMEY, COONS, AND GOLDBERG HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS CO-CEOS WITHIN OFFICE OF CEO; 18/04/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Integrates Fi360’s Fiduciary Tool Into Strategies; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Appoints Paul J. Battaglia, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer

Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 70 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 67 sold and decreased equity positions in Mcgrath Rentcorp. The investment managers in our database now have: 24.51 million shares, up from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mcgrath Rentcorp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 48 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $454,580 activity. 84,960 shares were bought by MAYER MARC O, worth $143,880. 96,928 shares were bought by PETTINELLA EDWARD J, worth $167,024.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $31.55 million. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401 plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. It has a 16.03 P/E ratio. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 11.76% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp for 292,409 shares.

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $24.74M for 16.87 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.11% EPS growth.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 19.45 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.