Manning & Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) is expected to pay $0.02 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:MN) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Manning & Napier Inc’s current price of $1.89 translates into 1.06% yield. Manning & Napier Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 7,136 shares traded. Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) has declined 47.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Charles Stamey, Jeffrey Coons, and Richard Goldberg Appointed co-CEOs; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – BOARD ACTIVELY PURSUING APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT CEO; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Beth Galusha, Chief Acctg Officer and Treasurer, Is Retiring; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Office of CEO Responsible for Day-To-Day Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Manning & Napier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MN); 18/04/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Integrates Fi360’s Fiduciary Tool Into Strategies; 09/03/2018 – Manning & Napier Short-Interest Ratio Rises 156% to 16 Days; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO BE FILLED BY CHARLES STAMEY

More important recent Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Manning & Napier reports August AUM of $20.65B – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN For: Sep 26 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $29.52 million. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401 plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. It has a 15 P/E ratio. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Manning & Napier, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 6.97 million shares or 6.34% less from 7.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Tudor Et Al reported 12,147 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Mendon Cap Corp holds 853,878 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 3,529 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 78,685 shares. Raymond James has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 6 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Karpus Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 56,500 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 607,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 24,595 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 606,242 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $454,580 activity. 96,928 shares were bought by PETTINELLA EDWARD J, worth $167,024. MAYER MARC O bought 84,960 shares worth $143,880.