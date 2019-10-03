Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN)

Both Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) compete on a level playing field in the Personal Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech Incorporated 16 0.00 1.27M -1.22 0.00 Unilever N.V. 61 0.00 2.61B 3.92 14.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mannatech Incorporated and Unilever N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech Incorporated 7,844,348.36% -10.7% -4.4% Unilever N.V. 4,309,063,893.02% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Mannatech Incorporated is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.43. Unilever N.V.’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.51 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Mannatech Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.4% of Unilever N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Mannatech Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 10.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Unilever N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mannatech Incorporated 1.01% -0.41% -1.4% -14.33% -13.06% -9.36% Unilever N.V. -3.59% -4.91% -3.38% 7.22% 0.68% 7.32%

For the past year Mannatech Incorporated has -9.36% weaker performance while Unilever N.V. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Unilever N.V. beats Mannatech Incorporated on 9 of the 10 factors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Lifebuoy, Signal, TRESemmÃ©, Zendium, Dermalogica, Murad, Kate Somerville, and REN brands. The Foods segment provides soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines, and spreads under the Knorr, HellmannÂ’s, Bango, RobertsonÂ’s, and Kissan brands. The Home Care segment provides home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products under the Dirt is Good, Surf, Comfort, Sunlight, Domestos, Pureit, and Radiant brands. The Refreshment segment offers ice cream and tea-based beverages under the Heartbrand, Magnum, Lipton, Ben & JerryÂ’s, Breyers, and PG Tips brands, as well as operates T2 stores. The company was formerly known as Margarine Unie N.V. and changed its name to Unilever N.V. in 1929. Unilever N.V. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Unilever N.V. is a subsidiary of The Unilever Group.