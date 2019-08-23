Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

We will be comparing the differences between Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Personal Products industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech Incorporated 17 0.23 N/A -1.22 0.00 Coty Inc. 11 0.76 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mannatech Incorporated and Coty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -10.7% -4.4% Coty Inc. 0.00% -14.3% -5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Mannatech Incorporated’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coty Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mannatech Incorporated is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Coty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Mannatech Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mannatech Incorporated and Coty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Coty Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Coty Inc. is $11.8, which is potential 32.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mannatech Incorporated and Coty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 75% respectively. About 10.7% of Mannatech Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Coty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mannatech Incorporated 1.01% -0.41% -1.4% -14.33% -13.06% -9.36% Coty Inc. -0.91% -5.87% 0.65% 51.11% -19.19% 66.31%

For the past year Mannatech Incorporated had bearish trend while Coty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mannatech Incorporated beats Coty Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.