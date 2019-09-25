Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Since Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) are part of the Personal Products industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech Incorporated 17 0.24 N/A -1.22 0.00 Colgate-Palmolive Company 71 4.02 N/A 2.77 25.91

Table 1 highlights Mannatech Incorporated and Colgate-Palmolive Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mannatech Incorporated and Colgate-Palmolive Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -10.7% -4.4% Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.00% -597.4% 19.1%

Volatility and Risk

Mannatech Incorporated is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.43 beta. Competitively, Colgate-Palmolive Company is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mannatech Incorporated is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Colgate-Palmolive Company is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Mannatech Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mannatech Incorporated and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Colgate-Palmolive Company 0 6 2 2.25

Competitively Colgate-Palmolive Company has a consensus target price of $75.63, with potential upside of 4.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Mannatech Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Colgate-Palmolive Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.7% of Mannatech Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mannatech Incorporated 1.01% -0.41% -1.4% -14.33% -13.06% -9.36% Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.65% -0.47% 0.63% 12.18% 7.94% 20.53%

For the past year Mannatech Incorporated had bearish trend while Colgate-Palmolive Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Colgate-Palmolive Company beats Mannatech Incorporated.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products. It also provides pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs, a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions, and various products with natural ingredients. The companyÂ’s principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, TomÂ’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as HillÂ’s Science Diet, HillÂ’s Prescription Diet, and HillÂ’s Ideal Balance. It markets and sells its pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers and veterinarians. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.