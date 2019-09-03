Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Mannatech Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.27% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Mannatech Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.22% of all Personal Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mannatech Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -10.70% -4.40% Industry Average 8.50% 25.64% 11.87%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mannatech Incorporated and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech Incorporated N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 1.48B 17.44B 24.04

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Mannatech Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.23 2.55 2.36

The potential upside of the competitors is 43.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mannatech Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mannatech Incorporated 1.01% -0.41% -1.4% -14.33% -13.06% -9.36% Industry Average 3.68% 6.26% 11.24% 36.53% 30.19% 41.71%

For the past year Mannatech Incorporated has -9.36% weaker performance while Mannatech Incorporated’s rivals have 41.71% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Mannatech Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Mannatech Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Mannatech Incorporated’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mannatech Incorporated.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that Mannatech Incorporated is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mannatech Incorporated’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.89% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mannatech Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mannatech Incorporated’s rivals beat Mannatech Incorporated on 4 of the 4 factors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.