Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
21.1% of Mannatech Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.27% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Mannatech Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.22% of all Personal Products companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Mannatech Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mannatech Incorporated
|0.00%
|-10.70%
|-4.40%
|Industry Average
|8.50%
|25.64%
|11.87%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Mannatech Incorporated and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mannatech Incorporated
|N/A
|17
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.48B
|17.44B
|24.04
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Mannatech Incorporated and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mannatech Incorporated
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|2.23
|2.55
|2.36
The potential upside of the competitors is 43.63%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mannatech Incorporated and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mannatech Incorporated
|1.01%
|-0.41%
|-1.4%
|-14.33%
|-13.06%
|-9.36%
|Industry Average
|3.68%
|6.26%
|11.24%
|36.53%
|30.19%
|41.71%
For the past year Mannatech Incorporated has -9.36% weaker performance while Mannatech Incorporated’s rivals have 41.71% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Mannatech Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Mannatech Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Mannatech Incorporated’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mannatech Incorporated.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.43 shows that Mannatech Incorporated is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mannatech Incorporated’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.89% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Mannatech Incorporated does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Mannatech Incorporated’s rivals beat Mannatech Incorporated on 4 of the 4 factors.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.
