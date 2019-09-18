Manitex Intl (MNTX) Stock Price Declined While First Wilshire Securities Management Increased Stake by $648,594; As Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $5.37 Million Its Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 17,028 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 40,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, down from 132,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $143.39. About 197,137 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.10 million for 10.04 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 608 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has 1,435 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc invested in 5,785 shares. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 1.41% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Mngmt has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1,508 shares. 32,359 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 2,813 shares. Bogle Invest Management LP De reported 0.31% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 5,082 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ally reported 30,000 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.09% or 625,391 shares. Fosun stated it has 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). State Common Retirement Fund owns 652,043 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MNTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 17,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). 18 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Comm stated it has 0.01% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 54,064 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Incorporated has invested 1.49% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 39,731 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation owns 171,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Awm Investment Communications has 333,265 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) or 117,534 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 238,569 shares. Pacific Ridge Prtn Ltd Llc holds 795,091 shares. Auxier Asset owns 0.24% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 198,981 shares.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 51,702 shares to 211,564 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Inds Inc (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 27,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,839 shares, and cut its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS).