Manitex Intl (MNTX) Stake Has Boosted by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc; Macerich Co (MAC) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.31 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.59M market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 97,417 shares traded or 17.65% up from the average. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.72M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.91M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. Shares for $560,946 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Wednesday, August 7. $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E. 3,000 shares were bought by Volk Kenneth, worth $91,280.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Macerich Makes a Good Investment Thesis for Malls – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Candytopia opened in Fashion District Philadelphia – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macerich Is In Extremely Undervalued Territory – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PREIT CFO terminated – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

