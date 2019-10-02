Manitex Intl (MNTX) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted Its Stake; Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Srb Cut Holding by $339,204

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 4,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 7,196 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 12,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 806,002 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 41,083 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50 million for 17.96 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Hartford Mgmt Co holds 16,380 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Management Lc stated it has 128,005 shares. Srb Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 7,196 shares. Jefferies Grp reported 6,054 shares stake. Evergreen Capital Lc has invested 0.11% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Boston Prtn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.04% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 18 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 51,366 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Sei Investments Com owns 66,026 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Co invested in 5,764 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 214 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 689,994 shares.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $96,377 activity.