Manitex Intl (MNTX) Share Value Declined While First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted Stake; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stock Value Declined While Phocas Financial Has Increased Holding by $2.30 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) by 138.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 35,961 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 9,152 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 511 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 18,038 shares. Citigroup reported 22,060 shares. Ranger Inv Management Ltd Partnership invested in 1.04% or 139,160 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.02% or 9,846 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & invested in 0.08% or 2,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 17,200 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc reported 11,270 shares. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 28,417 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 7,492 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com accumulated 1,799 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 4,133 shares. 5,299 are held by Pnc Financial Serv. Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 1,860 shares. Huntington Bank holds 306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Lc accumulated 11,886 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 9,150 shares to 84,665 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,643 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold MNTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 54,064 shares. Awm Investment owns 333,265 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Adirondack Research & Management Inc reported 207,815 shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 117,534 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Ltd has invested 1.25% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co holds 0.01% or 64,442 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Limited Liability Company invested in 179,649 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 159 shares. Auxier Asset reported 198,981 shares. Perritt Capital Inc has 0.54% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 188,733 shares. State Street owns 18,146 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation owns 171,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 55,992 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd invested in 0% or 17,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 83,040 shares.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $96,377 activity.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 218,886 shares to 189,849 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 239,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,174 shares, and cut its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX).