Manitex International (MNTX) Valuation Declined While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Raised Position; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Valuation Declined, Ngam Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position by $3.94 Million

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 22,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 35,371 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 12,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $206.75. About 965,961 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Manitex International Inc (MNTX) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 121,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The institutional investor held 726,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 605,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Manitex International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 28,838 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M

