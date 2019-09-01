Manitex International (MNTX) Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Upped Holding; Diligent Investors Lifted Position in Chevron New (CVX)

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Manitex International Inc (MNTX) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 121,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The institutional investor held 726,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 605,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Manitex International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 80,508 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al reported 61,288 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Logan Management holds 1.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 226,233 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 305,546 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,845 shares. Moreover, Wright Investors Inc has 0.82% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 107,243 shares. 10,800 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Com. State Street reported 115.40M shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc invested in 1.61% or 12,049 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 299,940 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 629,429 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited Liability Company reported 582,747 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold MNTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.29 million shares or 0.63% more from 10.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). American Interest Group Incorporated holds 0% or 9,269 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com has 2.4% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 20,414 shares. Weber Alan W reported 66,518 shares. 18,647 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0% or 1,323 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,299 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) or 26,943 shares. Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Co Oh reported 80,900 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 204,192 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Beddow reported 41,000 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.