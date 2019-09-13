Manitex International (MNTX) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Raised Its Stake by $411,354; As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Toth Financial Advisory Increased Holding

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 43967% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 43,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 44,067 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.16 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Manitex International Inc (MNTX) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 68,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The institutional investor held 795,091 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, up from 726,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Manitex International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 58,799 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYT) by 4,569 shares to 38,714 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 10,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,345 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MNTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

