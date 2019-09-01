Manitex International Inc. (MNTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Both Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.46 N/A -0.56 0.00 Xylem Inc. 79 2.58 N/A 3.08 26.11

In table 1 we can see Manitex International Inc. and Xylem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

Manitex International Inc. has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xylem Inc. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manitex International Inc. are 1.7 and 0.9. Competitively, Xylem Inc. has 1.4 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Manitex International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Manitex International Inc. and Xylem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xylem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Xylem Inc.’s average price target is $89, while its potential upside is 16.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares and 93.1% of Xylem Inc. shares. About 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xylem Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. has weaker performance than Xylem Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats Manitex International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.