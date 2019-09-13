Manitex International Inc. (MNTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 ITT Inc. 60 1.93 N/A 3.38 18.48

Table 1 demonstrates Manitex International Inc. and ITT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Manitex International Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ITT Inc. has a 1.57 beta which is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Manitex International Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival ITT Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. ITT Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Manitex International Inc. and ITT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ITT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ITT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68 average price target and a 10.23% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of ITT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ITT Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. has weaker performance than ITT Inc.

Summary

ITT Inc. beats Manitex International Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.