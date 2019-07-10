Manitex International Inc. (MNTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)

Both Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.49 N/A -0.69 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 14 0.95 N/A 0.83 15.68

Demonstrates Manitex International Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Manitex International Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Gates Industrial Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Manitex International Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s potential upside is 39.02% and its average price target is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Manitex International Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 56.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 21.5% of Manitex International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. -8.21% -10.5% 0.14% -13.42% -36.36% 26.06% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.93% -20.55% -19.71% -12.44% -16.83% -2.19%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. had bullish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Manitex International Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.