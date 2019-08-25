Manitex International Inc. (MNTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

Both Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.46 N/A -0.56 0.00 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 11 0.09 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Manitex International Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Manitex International Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.53 beta means Manitex International Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Manitex International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Manitex International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Manitex International Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.4% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. has 14.44% stronger performance while Briggs & Stratton Corporation has -27.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Manitex International Inc. beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.