Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Contrasting side by side

Both Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 Twin Disc Incorporated 16 0.53 N/A 1.37 8.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Manitex International Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manitex International Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Manitex International Inc. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Twin Disc Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Manitex International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Twin Disc Incorporated which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Manitex International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares and 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. had bullish trend while Twin Disc Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Twin Disc Incorporated beats Manitex International Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.