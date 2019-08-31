Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Comparison side by side

Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.46 N/A -0.56 0.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 15.07 N/A -11.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Manitex International Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3%

Volatility and Risk

Manitex International Inc.’s current beta is 1.53 and it happens to be 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 200.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manitex International Inc. Its rival Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manitex International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares and 3.7% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares. About 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. had bullish trend while Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Manitex International Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.