Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Contrasting side by side

Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.46 N/A -0.56 0.00 ITT Inc. 60 1.81 N/A 3.38 18.48

In table 1 we can see Manitex International Inc. and ITT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

Manitex International Inc.’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, ITT Inc.’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Manitex International Inc. are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor ITT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ITT Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Manitex International Inc. and ITT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ITT Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

ITT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a 15.81% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manitex International Inc. and ITT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.4% and 91.7%. Insiders held 21.5% of Manitex International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of ITT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. was less bullish than ITT Inc.

Summary

ITT Inc. beats Manitex International Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.