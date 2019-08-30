Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.46 N/A -0.56 0.00 Intelligent Systems Corporation 34 17.69 N/A 0.83 59.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Risk and Volatility

Manitex International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Manitex International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manitex International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares and 37.1% of Intelligent Systems Corporation shares. About 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. was less bullish than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Manitex International Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.