Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Comparison side by side

Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 Intelligent Systems Corporation 35 16.45 N/A 0.83 59.29

Demonstrates Manitex International Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility & Risk

Manitex International Inc.’s current beta is 1.53 and it happens to be 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Manitex International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Intelligent Systems Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Manitex International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manitex International Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.4% and 37.1%. Manitex International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. has weaker performance than Intelligent Systems Corporation

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats Manitex International Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.