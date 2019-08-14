Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.45 N/A -0.56 0.00 IDEX Corporation 155 4.88 N/A 5.40 31.15

Demonstrates Manitex International Inc. and IDEX Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7%

Volatility & Risk

Manitex International Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. From a competition point of view, IDEX Corporation has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Manitex International Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival IDEX Corporation is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. IDEX Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Manitex International Inc. and IDEX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, IDEX Corporation’s potential upside is 4.36% and its average target price is $168.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98% of IDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Manitex International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.5%. Competitively, IDEX Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23%

For the past year Manitex International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than IDEX Corporation.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Manitex International Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.