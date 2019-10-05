Manikay Partners Upped Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $656,250; Market Valuation Rose; As Zix (ZIXI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Stake by $462,357

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 73.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 51,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 18,178 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165,000, down from 69,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 280,519 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 157,124 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 68,889 shares. Glazer Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 495,892 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 606,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 76,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). D E Shaw Communication reported 52,248 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 22,238 shares. Aperio Group Lc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 2.40M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 1.61M shares. Strs Ohio holds 73,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors reported 370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 348,087 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited holds 0% or 6,082 shares. Matarin Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.21% or 371,384 shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 534,445 shares to 128,205 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.05% or 32,000 shares. Thb Asset holds 0.83% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 572,667 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 36,714 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 285 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Liability Company reported 63,500 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 220,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo LP holds 0% or 49,444 shares. Hillsdale Incorporated stated it has 90,300 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cadence Cap Management Limited has 0.34% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 379,086 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 4,860 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 14,800 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 731,954 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,444 shares.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $4.90 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 36,256 shares to 38,642 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 31,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).